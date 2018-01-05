ORLANDO (WHDH) — People who traveled to Florida to ring in the new year or celebrate the Citrus Bowl are having a hard time getting back to the Northeast.

Hundreds of people are stranded at Orlando International Airport, playing the waiting game.

It’s a domino effect from delays and cancellations throughout the country after the storm hit.

A man from Massachusetts said it’s frustrating, but he’s trying to be patient.

“Last I saw, the next available flight was Sunday. I don’t know, cross my fingers,” said Mike Aponte.

At least 150 flights at Orlando International were canceled Thursday because of the winter weather.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)