DENVER, Colo. (WHDH) — Winter weather out west has left many passengers stranded at Denver International Airport.

The delays and cancellations have especially affected those traveling on Frontier Airlines.

Frontier Airline officials said the winter weather forced them to cancel almost 70 flights nationwide.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)