Wisconsin company offers microchip implant for employees

River Falls, WI (WHDH) — Bringing the future into reality is exactly what one Wisconsin company is trying to do.

They are hoping to simplify some everyday tasks by embedding microchips in employees hands.

The company, ‘Three Square Market,’ is giving employees the option to get the microchip, about the size of a grain of rice, implanted between their thumb and forefinger.

It could be used to get in and out of the building, to log into computers and to buy snacks from the vending machine with minimal effort.

“We’ll come up, scan the item. We’ll hit pay with a credit card, and it’s asking to swipe my proximity payment now,” said Todd Westby, an employee at the company. “I’ll hold my hand up, just like my cell phone and it’ll pay for my product.

The implants are optional and do not use GPS tracking but they are raising some concern.

City officials say they understand the microchip could make things more convenient but that isn’t a strong enough argument for others.

“If it’s for employment people have badges on their belts and that seems to work just fine,” said concerned resident Jane Cronin. “I don’t know why we would have to go to this extreme.”

More than 50 workers have opted to get the microchip implant which will happen next week.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)