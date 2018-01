MILWAUKEE (WHDH) — Officials in Milwaukee are investigating two dump truck fires as a possible case of arson.

Thick black smoke could be seen for miles as explosions led flames to spread from one truck to another.

Firefighters say the small explosions were more than likely from large truck tires popping.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

