Wisconsin girl who got kidney transplant from teacher back in school

MADISON, Wisc. (WHDH) — A Wisconsin girl who got a kidney transplant from her teacher returned to school Wednesday.

Lyla Carreyen, 5, needed a kidney because she has a rare autoimmune disorder. Her teacher Beth Battista happened to be a match and donated one of her kidneys to her student.

“I’m just looking forward to watching her grow in the next coming years and being a part of her family and seeinf her live her life, the life that she deserves to have,” said Battista.

Battista said she now has a special bond with Lyla’s family and was even invited to join them on vacation this year.

