(WHDH) — Wisconsin inmates are sewing winter hats for children and veterans.

The inmates are also sewing other items to keep those in need warm this winter.

The homemade gifts have been sent to hospitals, schools and veteran groups.

The inmates say the work is therapeutic for them.

