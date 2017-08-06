Wisconsin library has creative way for kids to pay their fines for overdue books

A library in Wisconsin has come up with a creative way for kids to pay their overdue book fines.

They have named their new system, “Read Off Your Fines.”

For every 15 minutes they read during a two hour period, they get a dollar taken off of their fine.

It also ensures they will have access to books.

The library holds six of these days towards the end of the summer.

