Wisconsin officer dragged by DUI suspect

Wausau, WI (WHDH) — An officer was dragged by a car for almost 45 feet in Wisconsin.

It started when the 62-year-old driver hit his head in a bar and started bleeding.

A bartender called 911 but the man ran away, getting in the car.

The officer tried to remove the keys from the ignition, but the man took off.

“An officer was reaching into the vehicle,” said Captain Todd Beaten of the Wausau Police Department, “to try and stop him from putting the car into gear. Trying to remove the keys.”

People who know the suspect say they are stunned he acted so out of character.

