Wisconsin teens arrested after stealing cars and leading police on high-speed chase in SUV

(WHDH) — Five Wisconsin teens have been arrested after stealing vehicles and leading police on a high-speed chase.

An officer initially spotted the suspects speeding through a residential area in a stolen SUV last Tuesday.

The suspects made it about ten more minutes before causing a roll-over crash involving two other vehicles.

The five kids inside the SUV ranged in age from 12-17.

