Wisconsin zoo brings animals inside due to cold weather

RACINE, WISCONSIN (WHDH) — A zoo in Wisconsin brought some of their animals inside due to the cold weather.

The zoo started moving the animals inside after Halloween.

The heated building keeps the animals comfortable.

“What’s really nice about this building is that we kind of have to make it Africa while we are in Racine. So the floors are heated, we have big blowers up on top, we try to keep the temperature in here between 70, 75 degrees,” a zoo official said.

The animals, including storks, rhinos and more, will remain inside for the rest of the winter season.

