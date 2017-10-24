Witness says Milford man accused of killing kittens did so because of boredom

MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - A Milford man is facing animal cruelty charges after police said he killed two kittens.

Miguel Medina was staying in a camper on a couple’s farm when the incidents happened, police said.

According to one of the farm’s owners, Medina claimed to have killed two kittens on the property.

“I had other kittens but one bit my favorite kitten, so I threw that kitten against the wall and then I put it under a table,” Medina allegedly stated to another man.

Medina then showed the man bones under the table and another dead kitten burned in a fire pit, a police affidavit read.

One witness said Medina talks heavily about killing kittens daily and admits to killing a couple a week for fun when he is bored, according to the affidavit.

