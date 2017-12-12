Witness speaks out after car crashes into Florida restaurant, killing woman

DAVIE, Fla. (WSVN) – A Davie man says he and his two children are lucky to be alive after an SUV crashed into a Pollo Tropical in Davie, killing a mother of two.

The window of the Pollo Tropical, located at 5780 S University Dr., has been boarded shut after a red Toyota SUV lost control and crashed into the restaurant, Friday.

Witness Steve Pierre was at the restaurant with his 7-year-old stepson, Cameron, and his 18-month-old daughter, Sarabi, at the time of the incident.

“[Sarabi] went to go reach for the water that I had on the table because she likes to touch a lot,” said Pierre. “I told her, ‘No, mommy.’ I pulled her stroller, and I pulled her right next to me.”

Just seconds after Pierre moved his daughter’s stroller, the SUV drove between two palm trees and into the restaurant. “I turned around, and as soon as I turned around I felt the impact, and I went flying,” said Pierre.

After the impact, Pierre saw 41-year-old Zamara Gonzalez, a mother of two, pinned under the vehicle. She later died from her injuries. “Mrs. Zamara Gonzalez — she was sitting down on that bench. I had my daughter in between the gap — between Ms. Zamara,” Pierre said.

“When I heard the people screaming, I did feel the impact. I got hit in the back of the head, I got hit in my shoulder,” he said. “I sat up when I heard people screaming, and I saw Zamara pinned under the car, and I screamed, ‘Where’s my baby!?’ She was literally inches from the car.”

Sarabi was still in her stroller, unharmed, but her brother was not as lucky. “My son was on the ground. He was fading in and out, and I picked him up, and I ran outside,” said Pierre.

Cameron was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he continues to recover.

“He has a bruised lung, two broken ribs and a lacerated liver,” Pierre said. “He’s actually doing a lot better. I just feel terrible for the Gonzalez family.”

Gonzalez was also rushed to the hospital, but her injuries were too severe.

“That could have been me or my kids. We were literally inches away,” Pierre said.

Cameron remains hospitalized, but doctors said the child is expected to make a full recovery.

Meanwhile, the Gonzalez family has been preparing a funeral to be held during the holiday season.

