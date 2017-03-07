Witness recounts night of shooting in Aaron Hernandez double murder trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who claims to have witnessed the alleged double murder committed by Aaaron Hernandez outside a Boston nightclub in 2012 took the stand Tuesday.

“I heard bam, bam, bam,” Brian Quon said of the incident, which claimed the lives of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado on the evening of July 16.

Quon told the jury that he watched as a silver SUV with Rhode Island plates pulled up to a BMW, which the victims were inside of, and that someone inside opened fire outside the Cure Lounge in the Theater District.

“As I heard the shot I looked forward because that’s where the noise was coming from and I saw the SUV turning to the left,” Quon told the court as Hernandez listened.

After the SUV sped away from the scene, Quon said he ventured over to check on the victims.

“There was an African American gentleman that appeared to be dead. You can see that he had been shot. There was blood on his shirt,” Quon said.

Hernandez is accused of gunning the men down after he became enraged by “a simple bump, a spilled drink and an exchange of looks.”

