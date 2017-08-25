Witness: Wrong-way driver nearly hits several people on Rt. 9 in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Framingham are searching for a motorist who was caught on video Friday driving the wrong way down Route 9 during the morning commute.

Authorities say the driver of a black Chevrolet Equinox struck one car near Country Club Lane around 7 a.m. before taking off. One witness who called 911 says the woman “almost” killed several people.

The witness, who was driving to work when he witnessed the frightening sight, says many cars were forced to swerve out of the way.

“There’s a car driving on the wrong side of Rt.9,” the witness told a police dispatcher. “She was coming straight on from that and almost killed about 6-7 people ahead, including myself.”

Police say they received a call reporting a hit-and-run crash shortly before the call came in. No injuries were reported.

Police are working to piece together a description of the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

