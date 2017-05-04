Witnesses describe tragic accident at Lynnway Auto Auction

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - The Lynnway Auto Auction was packed Wednesday morning. By one estimate there were more than 1,000 people checking out used cars.

Witnesses tell 7News an SUV suddenly accelerated, driving the length of the building. Bodies flew as people dove to get out of the way.

“There was just a loud noise,” said witness Andre Federov, ” and everybody started running toward that direction.”

There were two long red lanes inside the building with used cars moving slowly, only about 2 miles an hour, ready for inspection.

“It’s like a lane, it’s like same as your driveway,” said witness Jerome Jjooga, “and the car comes through and stops in front of the desk and people bid on the car and after they finish bidding the car keeps going.”

But witnesses say an elderly Lynnway Auto Auction employee driving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee quickly sped up into the crowd.

The driver was not injured but people say he sat in the driver’s seat among all of the carnage nearly expressionless, likely in shock.

“He looked pretty much like he knew whatever was going on,” said another witness, “because people talked to him, they told him to stay calm and in the vehicle.”

A terrible day Billerica will not soon forget.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)