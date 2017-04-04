Witnesses react to explosion at Salem, N.H home

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A house in Salem went up in flames following an explosion.

The sound of ammunition exploding was heard throughout the neighborhood as firefighters went to work.

Moments later a fire began in the home on Irving Street.

Katie Phaneuf says the man lived in the home for decades, but she was always told to stay away.

“Strange man would come out of his house banging pots and pans,” said Phaneuf. It was the house we knew as kids because he lived there for quite some time. I mean I am 26 and I knew not to go trick or treating at that house when I was eight or nine.”

Neighbors said the man didn’t have electricity and would act oddly.

“I guess a couple of years ago he was going to play the bongo drums at five in the morning,” said another witness, “and neighbors called the cops on him.”

