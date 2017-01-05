Witnesses react to James Morales’ capture in Somerville neighborhood

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Witnesses in the neighborhood where James Morales was captured describe him being caught behind a home.

Morales was caught on Wheatland Street in Somerville.

Witnesses say he was jumping over fences behind homes before police took him into custody.

One woman, who lives in one of the nearby homes, said she saw two officers chasing him as he ran away.

She said he was not fighting but was trying to get away.

He was taken into custody behind one of the homes on Wheatland Street.

