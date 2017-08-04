Witnesses rescue woman after car crashes into California lake

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (WHDH) — Several good Samaritans rescued a woman in California after her car plunged into a lake following a crash.

Masako Edwards, 77, said she was driving on the highway Thursday morning when she collided witth a truck. Her car then veered into a lake.

“I hit the rocks or something and next thing you know it’s water,” said Edwards.

The truck driver and another witness jumped into the lake to try and help her as water began to pour into her car. Two police officers arrived on the scene and also dove into the lake to help. Together, the four men carried Edwards to safety.

Edwards was taken to the hospital and treated for soreness in her neck. She said she is very thankful to the men for helping her.

