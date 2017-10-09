Witnesses: Teen was racing in NH before crash that critically injured Somerville officer

NORTH HAMPTON, NH (WHDH) — A Somerville police officer was critically injured Sunday morning in a crash in New Hampshire.

City officials told 7News that Louis Remigio, who is a 30 year veteran with the Somerville Police Department, rode his motorcycle down Interstate 95 in New Hampshire while off-duty when the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile marker eight.

New Hampshire State Police said Michael Ricci, 18, of Burlington, will face charges in connection with the crash.

Witnesses said the teen was racing other drivers on Route 95 northbound before he drove through the crossover and into oncoming southbound traffic. He then collided with the motorcycle driven by the 55-year-old officer.

“I put that car into park and I got out, ran across four lanes of traffic to get to a man that I don’t know to help in some way,” said Jessica Borkush, who saw car parts flying and knew she had to help. “All I could do was tell him to stay with us. I wish there was more that I was capable of doing.”

Three people were taken to local area hospitals after the crash. Officials brought Remigio to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition.

City officials said Remigio is a 30-year veteran of the Somerville Police Department.

Ricci is being held on $10,000 cash bail and has an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday.

Michael Ricci of Burlington is charged in NH crash that leaves Somerville officer in critical condition #7News pic.twitter.com/KVBHktNbdz — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 9, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)