Witnesses testify at pretrial hearing for Hernandez double murder trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez was back in court Tuesday, where two men said they witnessed the double shooting that left two men dead.

Raychides Sanches identified Hernandez as the gunman who shot and killed Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreau in a drive-by shooting in the South End back in 2012. As Sanches gave his account, Furtado’s mother walked out of the courtroom in tears.

“I saw my friends die quickly, right away,” said Sanches.

Hernandez’s attorneys want the testimony of Sanches and Aquilino Freire thrown out, claiming their accounts changed after watching TV coverage. Hernandez’s attorney Jose Baez asked both men if their statements were different after seeing the news.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

Jury selection for the Boston murder trial is set to begin Feb. 13. The judge scheduled a Dec. 20 hearing for arguments on pre-trial motions.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)