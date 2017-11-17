Woburn Army veteran reunited with missing service dog

WOBURN, Mass. (WHDH) — A Woburn Army veteran had a happy reunion Friday with his service dog, who went missing last week.

Chuck Colacchio said his dog, Sam, got away from him during a walk at Cummings Park last week.

Sam was found by Steve Mahoney in the woods behind the soccer field at the park. He said Sam’s leash had gotten stuck around a street. Mahoney said he started yelling Sam’s name and heard the dog whimpering.

While Sam was pretty thirsty, he is otherwise OK.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)