Woburn Army veteran searching for missing service dog

WOBURN, Mass. (WHDH) — Volunteers are helping an Army veteran in Woburn search for his missing service dog Sam, who ran off last week.

Chuck Colacchio said he went for a walk with Sam in Cummings Park last week when Sam heard something in the woods and bolted off. He has not seen Sam since.

“I don’t want to think of not having him,” said Colacchio.

Volunteers with Missing Dogs Massachusetts have been helping Colacchio search for Sam and have set traps. Fliers have also been posted around Woburn and Winchester.

Sam ran away with his harness and leash still attached. If anyone sees Sam, Colacchio said not to chase him but call Missing Dogs Massachusetts.

