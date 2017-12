WOBURN, MA (WHDH) - Woburn Fire said crews are working to repair a water main break on Green Street.

Crews arrived on scene around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Detours are in place and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

7News will bring updates.

Water main break on Green St. Crews are working on the problem. pic.twitter.com/h6llbEPZqM — Woburn Fire (@WoburnFire) December 2, 2017

