Woburn man drank a ‘dozen beers’ before destructive crash, prosecutors say

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Massachusetts man charged with driving drunk and causing a crash that took down four utility poles, knocking out power to an entire neighborhood, told police he drank a dozen beers in the hours before the crash.

Ryan Carney was released on personal recognizance after a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf Monday in connection with the crash. The crash occurred in Stoneham at 1 a.m. Sunday.

The 22-year-old Woburn man was also ordered not to drink alcohol.

Carney’s attorney disputed that his client had 12 beers. A relative said he hadn’t been drinking.

Fire Chief Matthew Grafton says it’s the most damage he’s ever seen from a single-vehicle crash.

No one was injured.

A prosecutor said the crash turned the neighborhood into a “war zone.”

