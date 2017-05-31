Woburn men accused of using stolen credit card to purchase truckload of tools

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Two Woburn man are facing charges after police say they used a stolen credit card to purchase a truckload of tools from Lowe’s.

Dimitrios Calpouzos and Daniel Delia, both 28, are accused of stealing a credit card from a car in Winchester on Monday and using it to purchase a slew of tools from the Lowe’s in Woburn.

Authorities apprehended the men Tuesday at a Lowe’s in Salem, New Hampshire, after the card was denied during an attempt to purchase a “large amount of tools,” police said.

An officer spoke with the men as they attempted to flee the store and noticed the bed of their Ford truck “packed” with tools. Police said the officer then found them to be in possession of a credit card that did not match either of their names. Both men were arrested after claiming they found the card on the ground.

Calpouzos was charged with credit card fraud and theft. He was ordered held overnight. Delia was charged with being an accomplice. He was released on bail.

