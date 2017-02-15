Woburn woman pleads guilty in 2015 death of 91-year-old man

WOBURN, MA (WHDH) - A Woburn woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to motor vehicle homicide charges in connection with the 2015 death of an Arlington man.

Berta Rodriguez, 62, was sentenced to one year in the house of corrections for hitting and killing William Dotson, 91.

Police said Rodriguez struck Dotson at the intersection of Varnum Street and Massachusetts Avenue in Arlington. Dotson was transported to the hospital, where he later died from serious injuries.

Rodriguez was also ordered to complete 200 hours of community service. Her license was also suspended for 15 years.

