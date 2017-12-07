Wollaston T stop closed for next 20-months due to construction

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - The Red Line’s Wollaston T stop will be closed for the next 20-months due to construction.

The entire station is under construction.

MBTA officials said the new station will be modern, safe and easily accessible for all riders.

The improvements will cost about $33 million.

“It will be fully handicapped accessible – new elevators, escalators, staircases, bathrooms. It’s not going to flood every time it rains. Better pathways so that people from the communities on this side and the other side of the station have a better way of getting to and from the station safely,” said an official.

Wollaston Station will reopen in 2020.

Shuttle buses will run between North Quincy and Braintree during construction.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)