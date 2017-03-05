WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Fire officials say six people — including five children — have been hospitalized due to carbon monoxide fumes at a laundromat in Waltham.

Officials say a blocked vent or heating system in the Clearwater Laundromat probably caused the leak on Sunday afternoon. The laundromat is located at the Colonial Shopping Center.

Firefighters detected carbon monoxide levels at 35 parts per million inside the facility. That’s significantly higher than the normal level of no more than 9 parts per million.

Fire officials say a woman and five children under age 10 were hospitalized. They are expected to be OK.

Electricity has since been restored.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)