Woman, abandoned at birth in Springfield, tracks down father for heartfelt reunion

PALMER, MA (WHDH) — A woman in Palmer who spent more than a year trying to track down her family after being abandoned as a newborn had an emotional reunion with her father.

Kathleen O’Shea, 26, was 10 days old when she was abandoned in a restroom at a Medical Center in Springfield in 1991. Named Jane Doe by social services workers, O’Shea was adopted when she was 3 months old.

In 2016, in a Facebook post that was shared more than 7,000 times, O’Shea made an attempt to find her birth mother, who wasn’t interested in meeting. But on Sept. 20, O’Shea posted that she met with her father for the first time.

“I couldn’t be happier,” she said in the post. “We hugged about a million times. We can’t change the past 26 years but we can start a new chapter of memories. I HAVE A DAD.”

With the help of a genetic genealogist, O’Shea tracked down her father, Kenneth DeJordy.

You can see her post below.

