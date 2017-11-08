Woman accused of burning roommate’s pet to death in oven

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing charges after police say she burned her roommate’s pet ferret to death in oven.

Manchester police say officers responded around 2:40 a.m. to an apartment on Lowell Street for a report of smoke in the building caused by a “burnt item” inside an oven.

Officers found Ivana Clifford, 26, of Manchester, standing outside the building with others who had evacuated after speaking with the ferret’s owners.

Clifford is accused of killing the animal by putting it in the oven and burning it alive.

Police say officers gathered enough probable cause to arrest Clifford, charging her with one count of animal cruelty.

Clifford is slated to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Wednesday.

