Woman accused of encouraging boyfriend to commit suicide waives right to jury trial

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman accused of encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide via text messages has waived her right to a jury trial, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Michelle Carter is charged with manslaughter in the 2014 death of Conrad Roy. Carter, a Plainville native, was 17 years old at the time.

Lawyers for Carter argued that Roy was depressed and had previously attempted to end his own life. They also say they will argue that since Carter was only 17 her brain was not fully developed and she didn’t grasp what she was doing.

Roy, 18, was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in his pickup truck in 2014.

Before jury selection was slated to begin, the prosecution released texts sent to Roy, that the defense argued were free speech.

As Roy took his life, prosecutors say Carter sent a text which read: “I thought you wanted to do this. This time is right and you’re ready. You just need to do it.”

Court records also show that Carter texted her friend after the incident, admitting she could have stopped it.

“I could have stopped it. I was the one on the phone with him and he got out of the car because [the carbon monoxide] was working and he got scared. I (expletive) told him to get back in,” Carter’s text records indicated.

Opening statements in the case are slated to begin Tuesday.

