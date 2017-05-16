Woman accused of identity fraud, may have used 6 aliases

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A woman attempting to work with the city of Nashua, New Hampshire, as a volunteer grant writer has been charged with identity fraud and police are investigating the possibility that she’s used six aliases in a number of states.

Police arrested 43-year-old Dana Michelle Lawrence, of Nashua, last week.

Police started investigating a Genevieve Kaplan after the mayor’s chief of staff said she wasn’t following city grant writing protocol. They learned she was using a Social Security number that belonged to someone else. Police said Kaplan actually was Lawrence and had an outstanding warrant out of Rhode Island on violations regarding a charge of obtaining money under false pretenses.

Lawrence is being held on $100,000 bail and faces a May 25 hearing. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer.

