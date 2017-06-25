BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A former Sacred Heart University student accused of lying about being raped by two school football players in Connecticut is to decide this week on a plea deal offer that calls for a two-year prison sentence.

Nikki Yovino, of South Setauket (she-TAW’-kiht), New York, is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday to tell a judge her decision.

Yovino’s lawyer has said she stands by her account that the two football players at the Fairfield school sexually assaulted her in a bathroom during an off-campus party in October. The players told police they had consensual sex with her.

Police allege Yovino lied because she worried a third student would lose romantic interest in her if he found out she had sex with the football players.

