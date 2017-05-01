Woman accused of making social media threats caught in Bedford

BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A woman who allegedly made threats online about shooting random people was arrested Monday evening in Bedford.

Authorities in Burlington said they received a report from police in Merrimack, New Hampshire Monday stating that a woman, identified as Sarah Curran, had made threats on Facebook to shoot random people.

Schools in the town were placed on a temporary lockout while police searched the area. The lockout was lifted at 1:55 p.m. after Burlington Police said Merrimack Police told them Curran’s cellphone pinged elsewhere and that she was never in Burlington.

Police tracing Curran’s cellphone said she was in Manchester-by-the-Sea and then Peabody. She was found in Bedford, where police said she admitted to them that she has mental health problems.

Curran was taken to Lahey Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

