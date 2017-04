MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — A woman was arrested in Manchester, New Hampshire after police said a pointed a gun at another woman’s head.

Police said 30-year-old Iris Maldonado threatened the woman with a gun during an argument.

After she was arrested, police allegedly found several firearms and a Massachusetts State Police badge.

