Woman accused of robbing, dragging Market Basket customer with car

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have arrested a New Hampshire woman in connection with a violent robbery at a Market Basket in Londonderry over the weekend.

Angela Tremblay, 31, of Manchester, was spotted Monday in a stolen car in the parking lot of Walmart in Salem, police say. An officer recognized the vehicle as being wanted in a robbery Saturday afternoon and arrested Tremblay.

Tremblay is accused of snatching a woman’s purse as she loaded her groceries into her car. As the victim struggled to retrieve her purse, police say Tremblay drove off, dragging her several feet through the lot.

Police say Tremblay was found in possession of heroin at the time of her arrest. She was arraigned Tuesday and ordered held on $10,000 bail.

