Woman accused of selling drugs that led to fatal overdose

PLAISTOW, NH (WHDH) -A New Hampshire woman is facing charges in connection with a fatal overdose death at the Cumberland Farms in Plaistow.

Police responded to the Cumberland Farms on Nov. 12, 2016, and found Sharon Zirpolo, of Derry, dead in the parking lot.

After a seven-week investigation, police arrested 26-year-old Kara Welch, of Kingston. Detectives learned that Welch had communicated with Zirpolo prior her to death.

Welch is charged with providing Zirpolo with a fatal dose of drugs.

Welch is being held behind bars pending an arraignment on Jan. 6.

