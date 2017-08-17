Woman accused of snorting cocaine while in school pick-up line

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Police have arrested a Fort Myers woman who was accused of using cocaine while she was waiting in line to pick her children up from school.

According to Fox 4, a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy saw 39-year-old Christina Hester using a credit card to chop up a white powdery substance on the screen of her iPhone, before she used a straw to snort the substance.

Fox 4 reports that the deputy took Hester into custody and conducted a field test on the substance, which test positive for cocaine.

“It’s crazy. People come to school to learn and not to see people doing drugs in their cars. Like, why would anyone do that? Especially when there’s kids of all ages here,” 13-year-old Sara Millican told Fox 4.

Hester was arrested for possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

