Woman accused of social media threats caught in Bedford

BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A woman who allegedly made threats online about shooting a random person or people was found Monday evening in Bedford.

Authorities in Burlington said they received a report from police in Merrimack, New Hampshire Monday stating that a woman, identified as Sarah Curran, had made threats on Facebook to shoot a random person or people. Her cellphone reportedly pinged in Burlington.

Schools in the town were placed on a temporary lockout while police searched the area. The lockout was lifted at 1:55 p.m. after Burlington Police said Merrimack Police told them Curran’s cellphone pinged elsewhere and that she was never in Burlington.

Police tracing Curran’s cellphone said she was in Manchester-by-the-Sea and then Peabody. She was pulled over on Burlington Road near Route 3 in Bedford, where she allegedly told police she made the Facebook posting but said it was not how she meant it. Police said there was no weapons in the car but Curran told them she has mental health issues.

Curran was taken to Lahey Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. She has not been charged with any crimes, at this point.

