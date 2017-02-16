Woman accused of stabbing 16-month-old daughter in back

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police say a New Hampshire woman has been accused of stabbing her 16-month-old daughter in the back.

Police arrested 29-year-old Evansgina Audy, of Manchester on a second-degree assault charge Wednesday night.

They say her husband awoke to a bleeding toddler and a despondent wife, and called police.

The child was taken to the hospital for a serious, but non-life-threatening injury.

Audy was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

