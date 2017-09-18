Woman accused of stabbing homeless man to death in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD (WHDH) - Authorities say a 23-year-old woman is facing charges after 45-year-old man was stabbed to death late Sunday night in New Bedford.

Zaishary Gonzalez is slated to be arraigned Monday on murder charges, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced. She also faces charges of witness intimidation and malicious destruction of a motor vehicle.

Police say officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to Nauset Street for a report of a stabbing. Juan Roman was found at the scene and taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the victim was homeless. Gonzalez was arrested at her home near the scene.

No aditional details were immediately available.

