Woman admits to poisoning husband with antifreeze-laced steroids

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A woman has admitted to killing her weightlifter husband by lacing his steroid injections with antifreeze.

Forty-seven-year-old Jamie Baker faces 15 years to life in prison for poisoning her 42-year-old husband James Baker, a competitive weightlifter who died in September 2013. Authorities said an autopsy found ethylene glycol in his system. The chemical is found in antifreeze.

Jamie Baker reportedly told officers she filled a hypodermic syringe with antifreeze and injected it into her husband’s bottles of liquid steroids, but she did not give them a motive.

She had been charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in Kent County Superior Court in Delaware. Her sentencing is set for March 30.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)