Woman arrested, charged with stealing 5-week-old puppy in Auburn

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Auburn have arrested a woman accused of stealing a 5-week-old puppy from a home.

According to police, a resident on Blaker Street reported a 5-week-old American Bulldog was stolen from the home.

The suspect, Amanda Milot, 23 of Worcester, was known to the victim. She had told the resident she was interested in buying a puppy, valued at $1,500.

The puppy’s owner left the room, at which point police say Milot grabbed one of the eight puppies in the room and ran to a waiting car.

The owner told police the theft put the puppy in danger as it is supposed to stay with its mother for the first 8 weeks of its life for feeding.

Auburn Police, in conjunction with Worcester Police, found the suspect and the puppy at a home on Vincent Ave. in Worcester.

Milot, who already had a default warrant, was arrested and charged with larceny and cruelty to animals.

Police recovered the dog and named it “Felony.”

