Woman arrested for assaulting an officer in Hooksett

HOOKSETT, NH (WHDH) - On Thursday night a Hooksett Police officer found a car parked at the Community Plaza.

He spoke with the woman in the car, 43-year-old Nicole Blackwell of Haverhill.

It was determined there was a warrant out for her arrest due to missing a court appearance.

She refused to get out of the car and when officers tried to remove her she resisted and kicked one of the officers many times in the head and shoulder.

Officers used a taser to control her.

Blackwell continued to be violent in the back of the cruiser, causing a self inflicted injury to her head after hitting herself off the partition.

Blackwell was charged with Resisting Arrest of Detention and Simple Assault.

She was released on bail and is scheduled to be at the 6th Circuit Court in Hooksett on April 12.

The officer did not sustain any injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)