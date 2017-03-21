Woman arrested for running illegal pet shop in Maine

SKOWHEGAN, MAINE (WHDH) — After paying a $200 fee for her new dog, Patti Bachelder noticed almost right away that something was wrong.

Bachelder says a veterinarian estimated their family’s new dog, Lola, was as much as 20 pounds underweight — and not a puppy, as the ad said, but a 6-year-old dog.

With three other complaints, police in Skowhegan, Maine launched an investigation in January. An undercover sting led them to 32-year-old Nicole Bizier, who also sold pets under the names “Sarah Lancaster” and “Sara Plummer.”

Police said they served her with a notice to comply, which told her she wasn’t allowed to sell animals anymore.

But a month later, detectives received another complaint about Bizier. In this instance, she was accused of muzzling a dog for too long, causing extensive damage to its snout and mouth.

Police also learned Bizier was still selling animals.

When investigators searched the woman’s home, they found seven pitbull puppies and four adult dogs.

Bizier was arrested and charged with theft by deception, cruelty to animals, and illegal operation of a pet shop.

