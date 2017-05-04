Woman arrested in Milford hit-and-run that killed 4-year-old boy

MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police say an arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that killed a 4-year-old boy on Easter Sunday in Milford.

Melissa Knight, 54 of Milford, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Newton. Police said a warrant for Knight’s arrest had been issued by Milford District Court.

Police Chief Thomas O’Loughlin and Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said in a statement that Knight faces charges including leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that resulted in death.

The child, identified as Jonathan Loja, was struck just before 5 p.m. on April 16. Family members said Loja was from Framingham and was playing with other children in the yard of a home on Water Street after attending an Easter egg hunt.

Police said Knight continued on without stopping after hitting Loja, who may have dropped a toy in the street.

Milford Police Chief Thomas O’Loughlin had a message for the suspect: “Give us a call. We’re coming for you.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Loja’s honor.

