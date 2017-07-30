FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Framingham are investigating an assault at a state park.

Framingham Police say a woman was walking her dog at Callahan State Park when she was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground.

The suspect fled towards Edmands Road parking area when the woman began yelling, authorities say. They believe he has not exited wooded trails.

Police have identified the suspect as white man with dark complexion in the age range of 26-28 years old. He is believed to be 6-feet-tall with some facial hair and a shaved head. Police say he was described as wearing a blue tank top, yellow basketball shorts and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

JUST IN: @FraminghamPD release details on alleged assault at Callahan State Park. More on #7News soon. pic.twitter.com/nXFjr5T4uO — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) July 30, 2017

