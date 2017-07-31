Woman assaulted while walking dog at Framingham park

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police say a woman walking her dog has been assaulted at a state park in Framingham.

Police say the woman was in Callahan State Park on Sunday afternoon when someone grabbed her from behind and threw here to the ground.

Her assailant ran away when she started yelling. He was last seen heading toward a parking area.

The suspect is described as a white man, with a dark complexion, some facial hair and a shaved head, approximately 26 to 28 years old, 6 feet tall and wearing a blue tank top, yellow basketball shorts and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

