ROCHESTER, NH (WHDH) - Rochester Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a young woman while she was leaving a Planet Fitness gym on North Main Street.

Surveillance video shows the woman leaving the gym, and the attacker coming up behind her before punching her in the head dozens of times.

Police say the man also threw her onto the ground before driving away.

The victim is said to be recovering.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rochester Police.

