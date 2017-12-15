Woman attacked by rabid raccoon in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. (WHDH) — A woman is recovering at her Andover home after she was attacked by a rabid raccoon on Thursday.

Maureen Bailey stepped outside to warm up her truck Thursday morning when she saw the animal, which she thought was a lost dog.

“I looked at him and I went to pay it and that’s when it bit me on the leg,” said Bailey.

After the raccoon bit her, Bailey said she went to walk between the two cars parked outside her house. She then got boxed in by the raccoon.

Bailey saw people coming and going from a nearby convenience store and yelled for them to call 911. Soon, several police officers were on the scene and managed to catch the raccoon.

The animal was euthanized and tested positive for rabies. Bailey has since undergone a series of rabies shots.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)